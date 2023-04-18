Beaumont man accused in sexual assault of 14-year-old girl, trial starts Tuesday afternoon

If convicted, he faces from two to 20 years in prison on the charge.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The trial for a 62-year-old Beaumont man accused of a sexual assault of a teenaged girl is set to begin Tuesday afternoon.

Earl Guillory, 62, of Beaumont, is set for trial on charges of sexual assault of a child before Judge Raquel West in Jefferson County's 252nd District Court at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

If convicted, Guillory faces from two to 20 years in prison on the charge.

In March of 2018 a 14-year-old Beaumont girl told Beaumont Police she was awakened around 1 a.m. by Guillory touching her in an inappropriate and sexual manner according to a probable cause affidavit.

Once she was awakened Guillory, who is related to her, ran and hid behind a couch in the back living room of the home where the assault happened she told police.

Immediately afterward she woke up her older brother and told him what had happened according to the affidavit. She and her brother then awoke her mother.

Police were called and a report was made the same day.

Guillory was indicted on the charge in July 2020.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

