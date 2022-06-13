Jury selection set to begin in trial of Beaumont man accused in 2020 shooting death of other man

The victim, who was shot multiple times, died on his 26th birthday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection is set to begin Monday afternoon in the trial of a 23-year-old Beaumont man accused in the 2020 death of a man following an argument.

The case will be heard before Judge Raquel West in Jefferson County's 252nd District Court.

Davion Mason, 23, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Tevin Moore, 26, at the Plymouth Village apartments in November 2020.

Moore died on his 26th birthday after being shot multiple times.

Opening statements are expected to happen Tuesday morning. If found guilty, Mason has chosen to be sentenced by the jury.

Mason, who admitted he shot Moore, was previously offered a plea deal in February 2022 that would have capped his sentence at 45 years but he rejected the deal.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Mason shot Moore after a verbal argument between the two escalated.

Mason fled the scene but shortly later called Beaumont Police from a few blocks away saying he wanted to turn himself in according to a probable cause affidavit

Mason is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on more than $1 million bond.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

