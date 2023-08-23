Trial underway for 50-year-old Beaumont man accused of indecency with a child

The mother of the victim was contacted by Beaumont Police as officers were investigating child pornography allegations involving Donald Joseph McCracken, 50.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Trial is underway for a Beaumont man accused of indecency with a child following a child pornography investigation.

The prosecution Wednesday continued to present its case against Donald Joseph McCracken, 50, of Beaumont.

The alleged assault happened in Beaumont when the victim was 9-years-old.

The child made an outcry after hearing her mother speak about the allegations. The child was interviewed at the Garth House where a forensic interview revealed evidence of two assaults.

