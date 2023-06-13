Trial begins for 66-year-old man accused of 2022 murder of man in Orange

Horace Morris Lassien, 66, is accused of fatally shooting Lorenzo Junior Bias, 39, in 2022.

ORANGE, Texas — Trial has begun for a 66-year-old man charged with murder in the 2022 shooting death of another man.

Horace Morris Lassien, 66, is accused of fatally shooting Lorenzo Junior Bias, 39, in 2022 in the 100 block of Schley Ave in Orange around 2:40 p.m.

Testimony began Tuesday morning before Judge Courtney Arkeen in the 128th District Court.

On Friday, February 11, 2022, Orange Police arrived at a home and found Bias suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bias was taken to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance while in critical condition. He died at the hospital around 3:35 p.m., according to Orange Police.

Lassien originally fled the scene but was later taken into custody by investigators.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full news release from Orange Police Department...

On Friday, February 11, 2022, at 2:46 PM, Officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to 106 Schley Ave in reference to a shooting.

Upon officers’ arrival, a black male victim (Age 39) was located at the residence with a gun shot wound. The victim was transported to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he was pronounced deceased at 3:35 PM. The suspect fled the scene but was later taken into custody by Investigators. The suspect was identified as black male Horace Morris Lassien with the date-of-birth of 04/14/1957. Lassien was transported to the Orange County Jail.

**UPDATE** The black male victim has been identified as Lorenzo Junior Bias with the date-of-birth of 10/13/1982, from Orange, Texas

The incident is under investigation by the Detective Division of the Orange Police Department.