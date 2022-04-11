Jefferson County man accused of sexually abusing a child could face life sentence, jury selection began Monday

Because the alleged victim is younger than 14, Frey could face anywhere from 25 to 99 years or life in prison if found guilty.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County man is facing a possible life sentence after being accused of a sex crime involving a child under the age of 14.

Jury selection for the trial of Leslie Thomas Frey began Monday. Frey is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Because the alleged victim is younger than 14, Frey could face anywhere from 25 to 99 years or life in prison if he is found guilty.

Frey will be represented by Defense Attorney Ryan Gertz. A Jefferson County grand jury handed up a formal indictment to Frey in 2019.

Testimony is expected to be heard Monday before Judge Raquel West in the 252nd District Court.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

