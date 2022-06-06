Testimony in trial of man charged with murder in connection with 2019 shooting death of Jesse Rodriguez could begin Tuesday

Prosecutors believe Martin Pettway fired the gun that killed Jesse Rodriguez in 2019.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Port Arthur man charged with murder in connection with a 2019 shooting is set to soon stand trial.

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Martin Pettway. Pettway is charged with murder in connection with the 2019 shooting death of Jesse Rodriguez.

Pettway and three others, Xavier Parrish, Nayah Mayfield and Taylor Jones, were indicted on first-degree murder charges in October of 2019. Officers believe all three suspects were with Pettway when the deadly shooting took place.

However, prosecutors believe Pettway fired the gun that killed Rodriguez, so he is their main focus.

Pettway is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1 million.

The fatal shooting happened under the Eastex Freeway overpass at Dowlen Road near Parkdale Mall on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Police said the shooting happened after a “disturbance” in Cici’s Pizza located in the 5800 block of Eastex Freeway.

Pettway and Rodriguez "interacted" inside the restaurant. Police said calling the disturbance an altercation "would be a stretch," according to file stories.

Rodriguez left the restaurant and was followed by Pettway and the three other suspects. Witnesses at the scene told police the four suspects were seen getting into a black Ford Fusion, according to file stories.

Witnesses told investigators there were multiple gunshots from the inside of the Ford Fusion. Rodriguez was shot in the head while stopped at a traffic light and died in the hospital.

Pettway was arrested two days after the shooting took place thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

Friends and family of Rodriguez described him as a funny guy who did not have a single bit of hatred in his bones. Rodriguez was instrumental in helping open Beaumont's first futsal court in central park near Baptist hospital.

Parrish's, Mayfield's and Jones' cases are still pending.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

