Trial for man charged with murder in connection to 1988 drowning death of Hardin County woman begins

Patricia Ann Jacobs’ body was found on October 6, 1988 in the Neches River in Port Arthur.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The trial for a 63-year-old Warren man accused of killing a Hardin County woman in 1988 began Tuesday.

Daniel Andrew MacGinnis is charged with murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs.

An investigation into Jacobs' death began in October 1988.

Jacobs did not return home from a meeting at the Silver Spur tavern in Hardin County in early October of 1988. The morning after she did not return home, Jacobs' truck was found still parked in the Silver Spur parking lot and she was reported missing.

Jacobs’ body was found on October 6, 1988 in the Neches River in Port Arthur.

Jacobs had injuries to her head and face. An autopsy later determined she drowned, according to the release.

Her death was listed as a “probable homicide.”

The Texas Rangers, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and Port Arthur Police Department intensely investigated Jacobs’ death. After interviewing multiple witnesses, investigators identified MacGinnis as a suspect.

Texas Rangers interviewed MacGinnis in California. He claimed that he was not involved in Jacobs’ death, according to the release.

Further investigation did not show that Jacobs and MacGinnis had been in contact with each other. The case went cold due to a lack of evidence.

In 2019, the Texas Rangers and Port Arthur Police Department found evidence that was sent in for DNA testing that was not available in 1988.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab developed a DNA profile that matched MacGinnis. MacGinnis had since become a convicted and registered sex offender.

MacGinnis' Texas sex offender registration page shows that he has been convicted of sexual assault in Texas in 1988, rape by force in California in 1990 and attempted aggravated kidnapping in Texas in 2004.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.



GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.