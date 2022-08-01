Trial for man accused of shooting victim in both legs at Louis Manor Apartments set to begin soon

Sean Girratana Flythe is charged with aggravated assault after a 2019 shooting left a man injured.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The trial for a man accused of shooting a victim in both their legs at the Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur is set to begin soon.

Sean Girratana Flythe is charged with aggravated assault after a 2019 shooting left a man injured. Investigators believe Flythe was involved in a disturbance at the apartment complex that ended when police arrived, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Witnesses told investigators that Flythe returned later and used a gun wrapped in a black plastic bag to fire multiple shots at the victim. The victim was shot in both legs.

The trial will be held before the 252nd District Court with Judge Raquel West presiding.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.