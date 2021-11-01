Trial for man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, kidnapping infant set for Tuesday morning

Police said the 7-month-old infant the suspect kidnapped was his biological child.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Jury selection for the trial of a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping her 7-month-old baby wrapped up on Monday.

Nathan Roberts Jr's, 27, trial date is set for Tuesday, November 2. Roberts is charged with aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and failure to appear in court.

Roberts is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

The alleged incident took place in the 4300 block of Lewis Drive in Port Arthur on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Roberts' was taken into custody after police said he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's house, shot her in the hand, kidnapped her baby, then fled the scene in a gold Jeep Cherokee. The infant that was kidnapped is Roberts' biological child, according to police.

Shortly after Nathan fled, Port Arthur Police found the Jeep, but neither Roberts nor the baby were inside. Law enforcement were able ping Roberts' cellphone at the 600 block of 7th Avenue in Port Arthur, near where the abandoned vehicle was located, according to file stories.

Police were able to locate Roberts after an intense search. The child was reunited with it's mother, and the mother's injuries were considered non-life threatening.

