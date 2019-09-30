JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The trial for a man from Jasper accused of sexually abusing a child younger than 14 starts this week.

Jeremy O. Brown, 28, of Jasper, is on trial for continuous sexual abuse of a child, which is a first-degree felony. Brown faces 5 to 99 years in prison or life.

Jury selection in his trial begins at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Testimony could begin Monday afternoon.

