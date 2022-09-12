Trial for man charged after deadly 2020 shooting at Beaumont apartment complex set to begin Tuesday

Davion Mason is accused of murdering Tevin Moore, who was shot and killed on his birthday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The trial for a 22-year-old Beaumont man charged with murder in connection to a 2020 shooting is expected to begin Tuesday.

Davion Mason is accused of murdering 26-year-old Tevin Moore. Moore was shot and killed on his birthday.

In addition to murder, Mason is also charged with felony assault of a family member.

On February 16, 2022, Mason rejected a plea deal. If he had taken the plea, Mason could have been sentenced to no more than 45 years in prison.

The trial was set to begin in June, but a jury was sent home after a key witness became ill. Mason is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail bonds totaling more than $1 million.

The fatal shooting took place on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Beaumont Police responded to the Plymouth Village Apartments on Helbig Road around 2:45 p.m., after receiving a call about a shooting victims.

When officers arrived, they found Moore. He had been shot multiple times.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Mason shot Moore after a verbal argument between the two escalated. Mason later called Beaumont Police from Ironton Street and turned himself in.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

