Trial for Beaumont suspect charged with murder in connection with 2019 death of Port Arthur man set to begin soon

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 24-year-old Beaumont man may soon stand trial after a 2019 shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments claimed the life of a Port Arthur man.

Kylan Deion Bazile is charged with murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton. Clayton was pronounced dead at a hospital after an October 2019 shooting.

Jury selection in Bazile's trial is set to begin Tuesday. Defense Attorney Langston Adams is set to represent Bazile.

The proceeding will take place in front of Judge Johns Stevens. Bazile is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling more than $200,000.

The deadly shooting happened on October 18, 2019. Port Arthur Police responded to the Avery Trace Apartments located in the 4000 block of Highway 365 after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.

Responding officers found Clayton in the breezeway of the complex, according to probable cause affidavit.

Witnesses told police a maroon passenger car passed by Clayton and began shooting at him. Witnesses said Bazile and two other people were in the car, according to the affidavit.

Police found the car at the Prince Hall Apartments shortly after the murder. Police later learned the car was registered to Bazile, and he was driving the car when Clayton was shot, according to the affidavit.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

