Trial begins for Kentucky man accused in Memorial Day 2019 beating of Sour Lake officer

KOUNTZE, Texas — Nearly two years after the crime the trial of the Kentucky man accused of severely beating a Sour Lake Police officer on Memorial Day in 2019 began this week.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Above video is from August 2019 during the arraignment.)

Bradley Joseph Pruitt, who was 45 at the time, is accused of beating Sour Lake officer Bill McKeon, Jr., 61, outside of a convenience store in Sour Lake.

By mid-morning Wednesday the state had already rested it's case.

The first prosecution witness on the stand Wednesday was a Texas DPS trooper who described finding Pruitt along Highway 326 and taking him into custody the day after the crime.

Dashcam video of the arrest was played for the jury.

Second on the stand was Dr. David Parkus, a surgeon, who described McKeon's injuries and said he already had a breathing tube and was in a coma when he arrived as a trauma alert patient at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont by helicopter.

The trial is being held in 356th District Court before Judge Steven Thomas in Kountze.

Pruitt, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, previously pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault on a public servant.

If found guilty, Pruitt could face five to 99 years or life in prison.

Pruitt is accused of assaulting McKeon before stealing his patrol car the evening of May 27, 2019.

He was arrested the next day along Texas Highway 326 between Sour Lake and Kountze after leading police on an all-night manhunt.

What happened that night is still a blur for McKeon, but investigators say he was attacked almost immediately after getting out of his patrol car. They say Pruitt brutally beat McKeon and left him for dead.

The vicious attack left McKeon with a broken jaw, busted sinus cavity and damage to his eye socket and vertebrae.

McKeon remained in critical condition for weeks, undergoing several surgeries for the traumatic head injuries.

Family and doctors said last year McKeon's recovery is nothing short of a miracle. Following his assault, he spent nine months in the hospital.

"I nearly died a couple times," McKeon said a year ago. "I don't recommend anybody to go through that."

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.