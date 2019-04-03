BEAUMONT, Texas — A jury was seated on Monday and testimony is set to begin Tuesday in Jefferson County Criminal Court for a man charged with indecency with a child.

Juan Manuel Almeda-Fernandez, 57, has been charged with indecency with a child following an incident on June 25, 2018.

Police were called to 3278 Brandon Ave. in Beaumont on a call involving indecent exposure according to a police document.

The document says Almeda-Fernandez called out to two juveniles as he stood fully unclothed in an open window while masturbating.

The document also states Almeda-Fernandez was previously convicted for criminal sexual conduct in 1999.