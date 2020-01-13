TYLER COUNTY, Texas — A jury has been seated and testimony is expected to begin tomorrow in the trial of a man accused of a man accused of killing a woman in 2018.

Christopher Paulette faces life without parole in the death of Susan Morris, 64.

The Tyler County Sheriff's Office charged Paulette with capital murder back in 2018. Deputies received a call that a man was being held against his will Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man with his hands bound.

Law enforcement later found Christopher Paulette, 34, of Hillister, and took him into custody.

Deputies searched the residence and found the body of a female hidden inside the home. The identity of the woman has not been released and an autopsy has been ordered.

Paulette was charged with capital murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

From a Tyler County Sheriff's office news release...

On Friday, December 21, 2018, at approximately 6:00 am, an anonymous caller told a 911 Operator that a male subject was being held against his will at a residence located in Hillister, eight miles south of Woodville.

Tyler County Deputies responded to the residence and as they approached the front door, encountered a male subject with his hands bound.

Deputies located and took into custody a second male subject, Christopher Paulette, who was armed with a handgun.

Deputies secured the scene and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

Deputies along with ATF Agents conducted a search of the residence and discovered a deceased female hidden in the residence.

The identity of the deceased female is not being released at this time pending family notification.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Southeast Texas Forensic Center in Beaumont.

Christopher Paulette, age 34 of Hillister, has been charged with Capital Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Paulette is currently being held in the Tyler County Jail with no bond.

The case remains under investigation by Tyler County Sheriff's Office Investigators, ATF, and the Texas Rangers.

More on 12NewsNow.com...

One arrested after Beaumont father shot in front of kids during alleged drug deal

He was sentenced to life in prison: Tyler Perry just offered him a job

Orangefield fifth grader saves classmate from choking

Baby dies after being put in backpack; Texas man charged with capital murder