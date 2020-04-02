BEAUMONT, Texas — The trial of a Groves man accused in the DWI death of a motorcyclist in 2017 began on Tuesday morning in a Jefferson County court room.

Richard Eric Bean admitted drinking three Long Island iced teas before driving, and failed to yield to Colunga, who ran into the back of Bean's truck and died according to a probable cause affidavit.

Prosecutors said in opening arguments Tuesday that Bean was driving drunk when he was involved in the wreck that killed Mario Colunga in November 2017.

They also say Bean got a woman who was riding with him to tell police she was driving after the fatal wreck because his license was suspended.

When police attempted to arrest the woman she then told them that Bean had been driving prosecutors said.

Bean is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of Colunga.

The defense opened by saying they planned to show that Colunga had alcohol in his system and driving 85 mph in 50 mph zone when his motorcycle hit the back of Bean's truck.

They acknowledged that Bean had been drinking before he pulled out of the parking lot of Tammy's bar.

The trial is being heard by Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County’s Criminal District Court.

The owner of Tammy's bar, state troopers and a pathologist were expected to take the stand Tuesday afternoon.

