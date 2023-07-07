Trial set to begin Monday for Beaumont woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death before trying to take her own life

Naomi Johnson, 51, is accused of murdering her boyfriend Kevin McMahon, 48, in 2020. She previously served time for killing her boyfriend Terry Boulwen in 2000.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman accused in the June 2020 stabbing death of a Beaumont man is set to go to trial Monday for murder.

Police say Naomi Loutricia Johnson, 51, of Beaumont stabbed and killed her boyfriend Kevin Royce McMahon, 48, of Beaumont on June 30, 2020.

Johnson's case is the oldest case on Monday's docket of the Criminal District Court with the Honorable Judge John Stevens presiding.

This is the second murder Johnson has been charged with.

Johnson previously served time for the murder of her boyfriend Terry Boulwen on December 15, 2000.

In October 2006, she was sentenced 35 years, but she appealed the sentence and was granted a new trial.

She pleaded guilty to manslaughter before going to trial, served her time and got parole.

On the night of McMahon's murder, detectives arrived to a home on Booker St. in Beaumont and noticed the porch light off and a bloody, shoeless footprint outside of the front door.

When entering the home, police saw a very large amount of dried blood covering the entryway and into the living room, with more shoeless footprints in the dried blood, according to probable cause affidavit.

On the cushions of each piece of furniture was a dried substance that appeared to be vomit, according to police.

On the coffee table, detectives saw a note written on a white paper envelope that was written as a possible suicide note and signed, Naomi.

Next to the note, was a set of three knives in different sizes. The smallest knife had been removed from the package.

Johnson was inside the residence and was transported to the hospital after paramedics said she attempted to take her own life by ingesting rat poison and other substances found at the scene such as a bottle of antifreeze

coolant and a black bottle of drain cleaner.

Detectives then found the body of McMahon near a bedroom with a large laceration/puncture wound on his lower right abdomen.

Detectives believe he had been dead for an extended period of time.

McMahon was found with a white, powdery substance on the left side of his stomach, according to the affidavit.

On the dresser in the room where McMahon was found nearby and where Johnson was taken by EMS was two cups of liquid, one red and one

yellow.

Johnson admit to EMS personnel that she tried to kill herself and told officers she was abused by McMahon, according to the affidavit.

Detectives determined that both Johnson and McMahon lived together at this residence and frequently argued, according to neighbors and family members.

The last time McMahon was seen alive was the afternoon of June 27, 2020, according to the affidavit.

All doors and windows to the home were locked and no signs of forced

entry were noted by responding officers.

On July 1, 2020, a condition report was obtained at St. Elizabeth Hospital to check on Johnson as she was in the ICU on a ventilator and unresponsive.

Detectives viewed photographs of Johnson taken the night of the murder and noticed she had a bruise on her leg and scratches to her left, inner wrist and neck that looked recent.

The scratches appear to look intentional and possibly done with a knife tip, according to the affidavit.

Detectives also noticed dried blood on the bottom of her feet while looking at the photos.

Due to evidence at the crime scene and information gathered, detectives believe Johnson intentionally and knowingly stabbed McMahon to death,

She did not seek medical attention for McMahon and tried to take her own life by ingesting poisonous substances, according to the affidavit.

