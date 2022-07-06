Fate of suspect in 2019 death of man after 'interaction' in pizza restaurant in jury's hands

Prosecutors say everything started when the victim bumped the chair of the suspect in a pizza restaurant.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The fate of a Port Arthur man accused of fatally shooting another man after a minor altercation at a pizza restaurant in 2019 is now the hands of a jury.

A Jefferson County jury is now deliberating in the trial of Martin Vincent Pettway, Jr., 23, who prosecutors say shot and killed Jesse Rodriguez during daylight on Dowlen Road under the Eastex Freeway overpass.

The jury got the case at about 10 a.m. and if they find Pettway guilty he could face from five to 99 years in prison.

Pettway's trail began on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Jefferson County's 252nd District Court before Judge Raquel West.

During opening statements on Tuesday prosecutor Luke Nichols told the jury everything started with an interaction inside CiCi's Pizza where Rodriguez scooted his chair out and bumped into Pettway's chair.

"You'll hear testimony that as Jessie got up to leave, he stood his chair back and kind of bumped somebody and there was a little exchange of words and that was pretty much it," said Nichols.

He said later there were words exchanged in the parking lot, but there was no fight.

Nichols told the jury that Pettway was a passenger in a car that ended up behind the victim's truck, and five shots were fired, one of them killing Rodriguez. He told the jury that Pettway is the one who fired the shots.

Defense attorney Audwin Samuel told the jury it wasn't that simple, saying Pettway was not the shooter.

Samuel countered that driver of the car Pettway was riding in did the shooting.

He also said the motivation behind the shooting was a jealous lover, not the incident with the chair.

Pettway and three others, Xavier Parrish, Nayah Mayfield and Taylor Jones, were indicted on first-degree murder charges in October of 2019. Officers believe all three suspects were with Pettway when the deadly shooting took place.

However, prosecutors believe Pettway fired the gun that killed Rodriguez, so he is their main focus.

Pettway is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1 million.

What happened?

The fatal shooting happened under the Eastex Freeway overpass at Dowlen Road near Parkdale Mall on Saturday afternoon, August 17, 2019. Police said at the time that the shooting happened after a “disturbance” in Cici’s Pizza located in the 5800 block of Eastex Freeway.

Pettway and Rodriguez "interacted" inside the restaurant. Police said calling the disturbance an altercation "would be a stretch," according to file stories.

Rodriguez left the restaurant and was followed by Pettway and the three other suspects. Witnesses at the scene told police the four suspects were seen getting into a black Ford Fusion, according to file stories.

Witnesses told investigators there were multiple gunshots from the inside of the Ford Fusion. Rodriguez was shot in the head while stopped at a traffic light and died in the hospital.

Pettway was arrested two days after the shooting took place thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.