Traffic stop in Vidor leads to arrest of woman found with meth in her vehicle

VIDOR, Texas — A woman has been arrested after investigators found meth in her vehicle during a traffic stop in Vidor.

On Thursday, July 6th, 2023 investigators with the Orange County Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the area of N. Main at Lakeview Cut-Off St. in Vidor, according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

After stopping the vehicle, investigators made contact with the driver, 52-year-old Sabrina Bartell.

Investigators then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found meth.

Bartell admitted that she was in possession of the substance that was found, according to the release.

Bartell was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

From an Orange County Sheriff's Office news release:

Bartell was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 >=4g<200g.

