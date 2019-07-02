BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Police Officer making a traffic stop on the south side of Beaumont early Thursday morning resulted in the recovery of a stolen car and gun.

Latoddrarick Lute, 19, was arrested and charged with burglary of a building, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

On Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 2:55 a.m., a Beaumont Police Officer initiated a traffic stop of a silver Ford Escape SUV in the area of Cardinal and MLK.

The traffic stop revealed that the vehicle had just been stolen from Affordable Auto in Port Arthur.

The driver and lone occupant, 19 year old Latoddrarick Lute, was also in possession of numerous sets of keys from the car lot and a stolen handgun.

Through coordination with P.A.P.D., the owner of the business was notified and responded to file a police report.

The Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force was notified and responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

Lute, spoke with detectives before being transported to the Jefferson County Jail, where he was charged with Burglary of a Building, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.