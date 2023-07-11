Man taken into federal custody after traffic stop in Mauriceville leads to car, foot chase into woods

42-year-old Cebe Issac Guilbeaux was taken into custody and charged with three third degree felonies.

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A man has been arrested after fleeing when detectives identified him for having outstanding federal warrants.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023 detectives with the Orange County Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop on N. Highway 62 north of Mauriceville, according to a release from the Orange County Sherriff's Office.

Detectives identified the driver as Cebe Issac Guilbeaux, 42, who then fled in his car, driving into the oncoming lane of traffic.

After a short chase, Guillbeaux pulled into the grassy area and then jumped out of the driver side and fled on foot into the wood line.

A detective chased Guillbeaux into the woods and detained him.

Detectives say when they searched the vehicle, they found a sunglasses case containing a plastic bag with a clear crystal like substance they suspected to be crystal meth.

A 9mm handgun was also found in the wood line where Guillbeaux had been laying.

He was arrested and transported to the Orange County Jail and charged with evading arrest detention with vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm by felon and possession of methamphetamines, which are all third degree felonies.

He has been released from state custody and is now in federal custody.

From an Orange County Sherriff's news release:

