TRACY, Calif. — After nearly a week, Tracy police have made an arrest in a deadly stabbing that claimed the life of a 64-year-old Sikh grandfather.

Police arrested Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads, 21 of Tracy, on a homicide charge for the death of Parmjit Singh.

Singh was a 64-year-old grandfather who was attacked and left for dead while on a Sunday evening walk. His death devastated family members and members of the Sikh community.

His vigil brought hundreds of Tracy community members out in solidarity as people remembered him as a kind man and as a "ray of sunshine." Through donations, neighbors and family were able to gather enough money to offer a $20,000 reward to aid the homicide investigation.

Kreiter-Rhoads was arrested Saturday and his home was searched for additional evidence on the case. There is no new information in regard to motive at this time, but police say its a significant focus of the investigation.

