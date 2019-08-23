TOMBALL, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting in Tomball, where they say a mother shot a local high school student after a disturbance.

It happened Friday afternoon near the 20300 block of Yosemite Falls Drive.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said the victim is a juvenile and was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that a local high school student was followed by other juveniles and a disturbance broke out," Herman wrote on Facebook. "During the disturbance, a mother shot one of the juveniles involved in the disturbance."

About 20 people, mostly girls, were brawling in the suspect's front yard when she arrived home, according to deputies.

The fight stems from ongoing issues between the suspect's 15-year-old daughter, who attends Klein Cain High School, and other students at the school.

It's an issue the parents have addressed with the school, as there as been at least one previous altercation, according to the suspect's husband.

But on Friday, about 20 girls came to the house and there was a brawl.

The mother was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting one of the teens.

The kids involved in the fight fled the scene, but several parents brought them back after learning about what happened.

None of the neighbors appeared to have working surveillance cameras that caught the fight and subsequent shooting on tape.

The wounded student was in surgery as of Friday evening.

Check back on this story for updates.