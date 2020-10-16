The gunfire happened as investigators tracked down a suspect possibly tied to a string of vehicle fires in the Timbergrove area.

HOUSTON — An arson investigator was killed in a shooting involving a suspect early Friday morning, the Houston Fire Department confirmed.

The suspect was also killed.

The investigator, identified as 44-year-old Lemuel Bruce, is the first arson investigator in HFD's history to be shot in the line of duty, Chief Samuel Peña said.

Bruce was married with two children, ages 8 and 12, and he was a 17-year-veteran of the force, the chief said.

The chief and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke outside the hospital later in the morning, confirming the tragic news.

“We send our condolences and prayers to investigator Bruce, and his wife and his two children. We are uplifting him, and we are asking the City of Houston to the do the same," Turner said.

Suspect search leads to gunfire

The shooting happened after 4 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of W. 18th Street.

Bruce and other investigators were "conducting surveillance during an arson investigation" into a string of car fires in the Timbergrove and Heights areas of northwest Houston, the fire department stated.

Bruce reportedly told his partners he spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect's. What happened next is unclear, and by the time the other investigators arrived at the scene to help Bruce, the shooting was over.

Firefighters at a nearby station heard the gunfire and responded within a couple of minutes, the chief said. They found the investigator with gunshots to his upper torso and head. He was taken to the hospital but died just before 5 a.m.

The person he got into a shootout with was also shot and died. That person's identity has not been released.

HPD and @HoustonFire Commanders en route to a shooting scene at 2100 W 18th. Further information available at the scene. Media staging is at the Valero on W. 18th. East of the scene. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 16, 2020

Last week, HFD confirmed a suspected arsonist was arrested for a string fires, including vehicles, across the Greater Heights area. Many of the fires occurred in the overnight hours. Police Friday morning said they received a tip about another possible suspect, leading to this morning's investigation, search and apparent shootout.

It's unknown if the two suspects and the arson cases are connected, although the fires occurred in the same part of town.

At the scene of Friday morning's shooting, at least one vehicle was riddled with bullets, reported KHOU 11's Janel Forte.

In a press release later in the morning, HFD stated Bruce had been an arson investigator for five years but served in multiple fire stations for more than a decade before that.

"Please, keep the family, friends and members of the HFD Arson Bureau in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," stated HFD.

At the press conference, Peña noted the department's arson investigators are certified peace officers in the state of Texas.

The collective hearts of all of us @houstonpolice goes out to @HoustonFire Arson Investigator Leumel Bruce, his family, his colleagues, and his friend.



Our hearts are broken for our friends. We will be with the Bruce Family and HFD every step of his journey to Eternal Rest. RIP https://t.co/Uw0tjLMQVC — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 16, 2020