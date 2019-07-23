PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Three suspects are behind bars after an armed burglary at Port Arthur Townhomes Monday night.

Jorden Spiller of Beaumont, Caleb Broussard of Houston and Timothy Lewis of Winnie were arrested after the late night home invasion in the 3500 block of Turtle Drive according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release.

Each is charged with aggravated robbery according to jail records.

The call came in shortly before 11 p.m. according to the release.

One victim, a man, approached the apartment and knocked on the door. The victim was then forced into the apartment at gunpoint and ordered to lie face down on the floor while the suspects stole items from the apartment according to the release.

The tenant, a woman, hid in the apartment bathroom and relayed information to 911 dispatchers according to the release.

As Port Arthur Police officers arrived, two suspects tried to leave on foot and were caught according to the release. A third suspect was seen trying to leave in a car at a high speed before being caught by police according to the release.

The incident is still under investigation.

Press Release from Port Arthur Police:

On 7/22/19 at approximately 10:52 pm, the Port Arthur Police Department received a 911 call of a burglary in progress. The victim approached the apartment and after knocking on the door was forced into the apartment at gunpoint. The tenant was hiding inside the apartment and was relaying information to 911 Dispatch as this home invasion occurred. The victim was ordered to lie face down on the floor while suspects removed property from within the residence. As PAPD Officers arrived on scene two suspects fled on foot and were immediately apprehended. A third suspect was seen attempting to flee the complex at a high rate of speed in a gray Mazda passenger car. This suspect was also taken into custody by PAPD Patrol Officers.

The suspects have been identified as the following:

Timothy Lewis, male black, 5/30/86, resident of Winnie, TX

Caleb Broussard, male black, 4/20/93, resident of Houston, TX

Jorden Spiller, male black, 3/1/91, resident of Beaumont, TX

This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division with the Port Arthur Police Department.