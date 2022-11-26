Three Southeast Texas men arrested, charged following reports of 'suspicious vehicle' near Beaumont business

Officers found tools that are commonly used in catalytic converter thefts when they checked the area.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Three Southeast Texas men were arrested and charged after Beaumont Police found tools they said are commonly used in catalytic converter thefts early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Dragon Industries shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle near the business, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Dragon Industries is located at 1655 Louisiana Avenue.

When police got to the scene, three men wearing dark clothes ran from the area. Officers were able to catch two of the three men and then set up a perimeter for a K-9.

A K-9 and his partner were able to locate the third suspect. The three men were later identified as Michael Lake Lewis, 29, of Vidor; Timothy Bryan Claypool, 32, of Vidor; and Bo Bryan Holder, 33, of Beaumont, according to the release.

Officers also found tools that are commonly used in catalytic converter thefts when they checked the area.

The men were arrested and charged with evading arrest/detention and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.