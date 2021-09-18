3 minors facing multiple charges after alleged armed robbery outside of Parkdale Mall

All three suspects have been identified, but their names have not been released.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Three minors are facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing a man outside of Parkdale Mall and then attempting to evade police on Friday night.

A Beaumont Police Officer was flagged down Friday, Sept. 17, shortly after 7 p.m., in front of the 2nd and Charles outside of Parkdale Mall, by a man who said he had just been robbed.

The victim told the officer that he was sitting in his vehicle waiting for his wife to leave the mall, when a man armed with a gun approached him and demanded his vehicle, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. After the victim exited his vehicle, he said that two more men entered the vehicle as it drove away from the scene.

Upon locating the stolen vehicle on E. Lucas, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspects refused and attempted to evade police, but the vehicle wrecked after hitting a curb near the intersection of Weiss and Magnolia.

After crashing, all three suspects attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended after a short chase.

All three suspects have been identified, but their names have not been released. They were transported to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Facility and charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm and evading with a motor vehicle.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

