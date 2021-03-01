Three men wanted after armed robbery at Vidor gas station

The clerk told Vidor Police dispatch three men entered the store, two armed with semiautomatic pistols. All three suspects were wearing masks.

VIDOR, Texas — Vidor Police are looking for three men involved in an armed robbery at a convenience store.

The robbery happened about 4:12 a.m. at the Super Stop convenience store at 20854 Interstate 10, Vidor Police said.

The clerk told Vidor Police dispatch that three men entered the store, two armed with semiautomatic pistols, Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said in a news release.

All three suspects were wearing masks, he said. The men pointed guns at the clerk and a customer in the store and threatened them. Then they took money and drove away in a light-colored white or silver Mercury Mariner SUV westbound on the I-10 feeder road.

Officers checked the area around the store, but were unable to find the suspects.

The men were between 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and slender. Two of the suspects were wearing black slide sandals, and the other man was wearing red slide sandals.

Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for this crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.