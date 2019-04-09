BEAUMONT, Texas — An ATM was stolen by three masked men from Love Truck Stop in Jefferson County early Wednesday morning according to sheriff's office investigators.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release:

This morning, 09-04-19, at approximately 4:33 AM, Deputies responded to Love Truck Stop, 7495 Smith Road, in reference to an A.T.M. theft.



The witnesses stated that three males wearing dark clothing and masks entered the store. Once inside the store they wrapped a chain around the A.T.M and used a truck to remove A.T.M from the store.



The suspects loaded the A.T.M. in the back of the truck and fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was located approximately 17 minutes abandoned in the 10000 block Brooks Road. The ATM was missing. The truck was reported stolen from Humble, Texas. The Theft of an ATM is a second degree felony.



The investigation is ongoing.