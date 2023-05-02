Three injured after Monday night 'altercation' in Beaumont ends in shooting, victim not filing charges

"It is unfortunate though, because this happened at 9:00 at night. It happened in an area that’s got a lot of traffic."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are thanking the community for alerting them to "suspicious activity" after a Monday night shooting in Beaumont left three people injured.

Beaumont Police received multiple calls about the incident. The first call, which came in at about 9 p.m., was about a suspicious vehicle in the 1700 block of Regent Street, Public Information Officer Haley Morrow told 12News.

The caller said four people wearing masks were in a vehicle, and they heard shots fired in the area.

While police were on their way to the area, they received another call about a victim of a shooting in the 2300 block of Magnolia Avenue. Shortly after, police received another call about a victim of a shooting on East Florida Avenue.

Officer Morrow said it was later determined that all three calls were connected.

"Regent, Magnolia and Florida all stemmed from one incident that occurred in the 1700 block of Regent, in which a subject and a group of subjects got into some type of altercation," Officer Morrow said.

During the altercation, shots were fired. Three people involved in the incident were injured.

The victim chose not to cooperate or file charges, Officer Morrow told 12News.

"It is unfortunate though because this happened at 9:00 at night," Officer Morrow said. "It happened in an area that’s got a lot of traffic."

Despite the fact charges are currently being filed, police wanted to thank the concerned citizen who saw something suspicious and called. They also wanted to remind community members to stay vigilant and say something if they see something.

