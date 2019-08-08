BEAUMONT, Texas — Court documents say three Beaumont men have been indicted on first degree felony charges after two masked suspects tried to rob a Dollar General store in July.

Waynan Cormier, 19, Daniel Boutte, 17, and Abdul Akbar, 17, were indicted on aggravated robbery charges on Wednesday.

Court documents say two masked men armed with guns went into the store, and that Cormier allegedly acted as a getaway driver, waiting outside during the attempted robbery.

Documents say Boutte put a gun to the back of the manager's head and demanded money inside the Dollar General in the 2700 block of East Lucas on July 15.

The car used was a maroon Ford with front-end damage according to the documents.

A probable cause affidavit says Akbar stood in the doorway as a lookout.

The three suspects left in the car when the manager refused to give them money according to the documents.

The documents say the car was later seen near Delaware and Eleventh, where officers arrested Cormier and Akbar.

Boutte is accused of running on foot from the car.