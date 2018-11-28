SULPHUR, LA — KPLC - Three people have been arrested after a body was found Tuesday at the intersection of W. Burton Street and Stegal Road, west of Sulphur.

Blaine Daniel Kennedy, 21, was arrested on counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and felony theft.

Clifton Bergeaux Jr., 49, of Welsh, has been arrested on one count of accessory after the fact.

Investigators say a third arrest has been made, but say details will be released Wednesday.

The body has not been identified.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the body was wrapped in some sort of cloth and dumped on the side of the road.

https://www.kplctv.com/2018/11/27/cpso-body-found-burton-stegal-sulphur/

© KPLC