PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police arrested three teens after a high-speed chase Friday morning. One is being charged as an adult.

Officers went to the 4000 block of 4th Street at 9:25 a.m. to look for a 2014 black Dodge Durango that was reported to be stolen an hour earlier at 8:21 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3. The car's GPS system, U-Connect, alerted police to the car's location. Officers found the vehicle northbound on Highway 69 near the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, Detective Sadie Guedry said in a news release.

The driver of the Durango fled from police and drove at high speeds over 60 mph recklessly around other cars through Port Arthur and nearby cities, Guedry said.

The car eventually stopped in the 800 block of Foley Avenue where the driver and two passengers ran away on foot. Police quickly arrested them, Guedry said.

The driver of the car was a juvenile and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a motor vehicle. The other two passengers were a juvenile and an adult. They were both charged with evading arrest.

Port Arthur Police identified the adult passenger as Charles Mosely, 17. The teenagers were taken to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center. Mosely was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, Guedry said.

Port Arthur Police's Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating the incident.

More on 12NewsNow.com...

Austin man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, faces charges in Jefferson County after July high-speed chase

Man arrested with drugs after Beaumont police find him pulling on doors, hiding under cars at dealership Christmas Eve

It’s a scam: Jefferson County deputies won’t call to ask for warrant payments