Three arrested after drive-by shooting over drug deal in Lumberton Sunday

LUMBERTON, Texas — Three people were arrested after a shooting over a drug deal in Lumberton and attempting to threaten another person with a handgun near a restaurant.

The shooting happened when the three suspects went to a house on Callahan Road near Keith Road to settle an argument over an unpaid drug deal Sunday evening, Sept. 6, Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis said. At least one of the trio fired several shots from a handgun, but no one was injured.

Then, all three fled and but tried to hold up another person at gunpoint near Crazy Joze's in Lumberton, Davis said. They tried to drive off, but Lumberton Police and Texas DPS State Troopers caught them near the restaurant.

Police found a handgun and illegal drugs when they searched the vehicle, Davis said.

McKenzie Calnon, Tyrese Colvin and Deandre Edwards were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct with a gun, which is a felony. All three were arraigned with $5,000 bonds for each.

Calnon and Edwards were released after posting bail, but Colvin is still in the Hardin County Jail.