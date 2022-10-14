Threating comment on YouTube livestream of Nederland High School football game deemed not credible

As a precaution there will be more police officers on the campus on Friday.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A threat made in the comments of a YouTube livestream Thursday night wasn't credible but still triggered a police presence at Nederland High School Friday morning.

The threat against "student safety" on the Nederland High School campus was made Thursday night on the livestream of the school's football game against Fort Bend's Marshall High School according to a Friday morning Facebook post by the school.

Nederland Police investigated the threat and found "no credible threat" according to the post.

As a precaution there will be more police officers on the campus on Friday the post said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

