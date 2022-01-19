Lockdown lifted following 'bogus' threat at Nederland High School Wednesday

The campus will remain on lockdown until the investigation is completed.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A phone threat police forced students and staff at Nederland High School to go on lockdown for more than an hour Wednesday morning.

After the school received a threat via a phone call, Nederland Police were immediately contacted and responded to the school according to a news release from the Nederland Independent School District.

The lockdown was lifted by 11 a.m. according to an announcement over the PA system at the campus. The announcement also noted that officials believe the call was a prank but said anyone found responsible would be prosecuted.

A caller to the school said they were going to show up and shoot up the school according to Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter.

“Right now there's no evidence this was a credible threat. It's looking more and more likely this was a bogus threat,” Porter told 12News.

There’s a heavy police presence, including the Department Of Public Safety, around the campus currently and police are continuing to investigate and remain confident the threat is not a viable one according to Porter.

No arrests have been made at this time Porter said.

The campus will remain on lockdown until the investigation is completed the district said.

All students and staff are safe at this time according to the district.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Nederland ISD news release...

Nederland High School is currently under a lockdown.

NHS received a threat via a phone call. The Nederland Police Department was contacted immediately and are on the scene.

Nederland High School will stay on lockdown until the investigation has been completed. All students, faculty, and staff are safe at this time.

