Threat leads to investigation, police presence Wednesday at Nederland middle school

NEDERLAND, Texas — A threat at a Nederland middle school may have caused parents to notice police officers around campus Wednesday morning.

Administrators at C.O. Wilson Middle School and Nederland Police are investigating after a threat was received from a student via social media according to a message sent to parents and the news media.

Police officers will be handling the investigation at the school today the message, signed by principal, Tina Oliver, reported.

By 9:30 a.m. the Nederland Independent School District reported that the threat was deemed not to be credible.

The student has been removed from the campus and will be disciplined in accordance with the district's student code of conduct the district said in a statement.

Oliver assured parents in the message that the safety and well-being of students is "foremost in everything we do."

She also urged parents to remind students to always tell a school official or other adult if they hear about any threats.

Full message sent to C.O. Wilson Middle School Parents and Guardians...

Nederland Police Department and C.O Wilson Middle School administrators are investigating a social media threat made by a C.O Wilson Middle School student. Today, there will be an increased police presence on campus. Nederland PD will be handling the investigation.

Please be certain that the safety and well-being of your child is foremost in everything we do. We encourage you to remind your student to always notify a school authority or other adult if they are aware of any type of threat or suspicious behavior.

If you have any questions about this incident, please do not hesitate to call us at 409-727-6224.

