Port Arthur Police investigate potential threat at Lincoln Middle School, district says students are safe

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police and the Port Arthur school district are investigating Friday morning after an alleged threat was made against a middle school.

The Port Arthur Independent School District, in a Facebook post Friday morning just after 8 a.m., told parents that they were aware of an alleged online threat made against Lincoln Middle School.

The district assured parents in the post that all students are safe and that "additional precautions" are being made to keep the campus safe.

There is no need to pick your children at this time according to the district.

"We learned of this because students were showing parents the alleged text message," district spokesperson Adrienne Lott told 12News Friday morning.

Port Arthur Police are checking backpacks at the campus and investigating the threat's legitimacy she said.

"The threat did not say Lincoln Middle school Port Arthur, but it did say Lincoln, Lott told 12News.

"We do not know if it's specific to our city and campus, but we are treating it as it is," she said, adding, "It's better to be safe than sorry."

"Security has been increased districtwide, but more specifically this campus," Lott said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

The Crime Stoppers tip line and app are available and have been used by students and parents to report school threats according to Crime Stoppers Director Jeremy Raley.

He says it's good for kids and staff to know the app is always available and that anyone can report concerning behavior that they may be too scared to talk about, personally.

"It's another tool in the school's tool bag and the students because they learn a lot more than they are giving up information on. They are around the students all day long," Raley said.

It's also important for parents to make sure they are aware of what is being posted to social media according to Raley.

"Have that relationship with your child that way if they see something they aren't comfortable with they can approach you and report it," Raley said.

