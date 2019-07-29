BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for a woman who they said forged a check. 

Fraud detectives want to find out who she is, Beaumont Police Department said in a tweet. She tried to give the forged check to a business in Beaumont and is the suspect in the case, the tweet said. 

Anyone who recognizes her or has other information should call Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477). 

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

