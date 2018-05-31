The last of three Honduran nationals charged in the 2017 kidnapping of a Bridge City attorney has been sentenced.

Henrry Eduar Rivera-Antunez pleaded guilty as part of a deal and was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for his part in the May 2017 of Jim Sharon Bearden, Jr., of Bridge City.

Bearden, Jr. was abducted May 8 from his home off of 1442 in Orange County when he was awakened by masked intruders.

The men tied him up and took several items from his home including guns and electronics.

The men then forced Bearden into his own car and drove him to Port Arthur where he was forced to withdraw cash from a bank. Afterwards he was released with his vehicle.

Rivera-Antunez was said to be the one holding the gun to Bearden's head.

Rivera-Antunez, who was 17 at the time of the crime, was charged with burglary of a habitation, a 1st degree felony, along with two other Hondurans, German Adalid Borjas-Benitez then 19, and Erik Pagoada-Bustillo, then 17.

Borjas-Benitez was sentenced to 60 years in prison and fined $10,000 in January 2018 and Pagoada-Bustillo sentanced to to 20 years in prison in April.

