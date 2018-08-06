The third suspect wanted in connection with the May death of a Nederland man was arrested Friday morning.

Dcobien James Dorsey, 19, was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division around 10:30 a.m. at a location in Port Arthur according to Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter.

Three suspects were quickly identified in the May 9 killing of a Nederland man thanks to a doorbell video. Two of them were taken into custody shortly after the video was released. The third person was finally tracked down Friday and taken to the Jefferson County jail.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter told 12News Dcobien James Dorsey, 19, was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division around 10:30 a.m. at a location in Port Arthur. He is charged with one count of capital murder in the death of Michael Odell Legg, 40, of Nederland.

Legg was found dead in the living room of his house in the 8100 block of Beauxart Gardens Road. A neighbor’s doorbell camera picked up video of the suspects the night of his death.

The two previously arrested, Duane Lamonte Owens Jr., 23, and Ashlie Cherie Martinez, 24, both of Beaumont, are held without bond.

The warrant for Dorsey was issued May 31. He is currently held on $1 Million bond set by Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 Place 2 Nancy Beaulieu.

