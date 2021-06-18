Third suspect arrested in connection to fatal Silsbee shooting

A 19-year-old was the third suspect arrested in connection to the Silsbee shooting death of Jeremiah Grant.

SILSBEE, Texas — A 19-year-old was the third suspect arrested in the Silsbee shooting death of Jeremiah Grant, that took place earlier this month.

On Friday, June 18, shortly after noon, Silsbee police officers travelled to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital and apprehended Jacob Matthew Decuir.

Decuir was placed under arrest for multiple charges including murder engaging in organized criminal activity, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Two individuals, Bryce Pfeffer, 20 and Emily Rannols, 19, are already facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of Grant.

Initially, the two were only charged with tampering with evidence, felony possession of marijuana, and felony possession of a weapon.

Silsbee police believe the dispute, that left Grant dead and another person critically injured, was over drugs.

The fatal shooting took place Wednesday, June 2 around 12:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Silsbee Police Department Press Release:

