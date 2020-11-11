Thieves using chains, truck fail to steal ATM from Lumberton bank early Wednesday

Two people could be seen on a security video putting a chain around the ATM in an unsuccessful attempt to steal it.

BEAUMONT, Texas — ATM thieves in Lumberton have struck out two out of three times in the past three months following a failed attempt early Wednesday morning outside a Lumberton bank.

Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday a Chevrolet truck was caught on security video as it pulled up to the ATM at the Compass Bank in the 600 block of Main Street according to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins.

Two people could be seen putting a chain around the ATM in an unsuccessful attempt to steal it according to Sullins.

The would-be thieves did manage to rip the large ATM from it's mounts, breaking part of it open and doing heavy damage to the machine.

They did not appear to gain access to the cash inside the ATM.

Police later found the truck, which was discovered to have been stolen in Beaumont, Sullins told 12News.

A police K9 dog tracked the suspects from the stolen truck to about a quarter mile away along FM 421 before losing the scent where Sullins says they believe the suspects got into a different car and left the area.

Police recovered chains and hooks and ramps from the stolen truck.

Thieves attempt to steal ATM from Lumberton bank 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

This is the second time someone has attempted to steal the ATM from the Lumberton branch of the Compass Bank.

Within the last three months thieves successfully made off with the ATM at a DuGood Credit Union branch in Lumberton. That ATM, stolen just over a mile north of the Compass Bank, has not been recovered according to Sullins.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.