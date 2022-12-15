High-tech thieves using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to steal electronic devices

There's nothing unusual about someone walking around a parking lot with their phone out, but experts say there are thieves using their devices to steal electronics.

HOUSTON — It’s crunch time for holiday shopping, but experts have a warning for people heading to crowded shopping centers.

Colman Ryan, a digital forensic investigator, said thieves are looking for electronic devices left in cars. He said they can find them even if they’re hidden out of sight.

“Clients I work with like, ‘darn, one of the few times I leave my smartphone or tablet in the car and it gets stolen. Man those thieves are lucky!’ I tell them no they weren’t,” he said.

Ryan said devices with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are designed to be easily found and paired with. He showed KHOU 11 News several proximity scanners that found nearby devices using that pairing technology.

“The default friendly names on these devices are like 'John’s iPhone 14,' so they know they’ve got a high dollar latest greatest or whatever it may be,” he said.

If you leave an electronic device in your car, experts recommend hiding them and turning them off.