Thieves use stolen truck in attempt to break in to ATM in Orange

The truck's owner said that it was stolen from a local hotel before it was used in the attempt to smash or drag off the ATM.

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after someone attempted to break in to an ATM Thursday morning.

It appears that the thief, or thieves, used a stolen truck to try to pull the ATM open or remove it from it's mounts.

Police were called about the crime at the MCT Credit Union at 5401 N. 16th St. at about 6 a.m. Thursday.

The owner of the truck told 12News that her truck was stolen from a local hotel before it was used in an attempt to smash or drag off the ATM.

It appears that the thieves' only success was in stealing the truck as the ATM appeared to still be secured.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

