BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police Chief Jim Singletary is not playing around when it comes to school threats.

On Tuesday, BPD arrested Christian Guillory, 18, for making a terroristic about alleged threats to Kelly High School.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Christian Guillory on Tuesday.

Witnesses say he threatened to "shoot up" the school during a visit to Kelly last week.

RELATED: Former Kelly High student accused of making threats at school released on bond

RELATED: Former student arrested Tuesday, accused of making threats while visiting Kelly High

Last week, multiple people here at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School heard something very scary.

The threat of a shooting.

Chief Singletary with Beaumont Police told 12News this amounted to a serious offense.

"We don't think it's funny, there's nothing funny about it. Beaumont pd is going to take it serious," Singletary said.

According to a probable cause affidavit 18-year-old Christian Guillory visited Kelly High School last week to eat lunch.

When he left investigators say he told multiple people that he had an assault type rifle and would come back and shoot up the school.

"Our detectives determined that these threats were serious enough to go to the district attorney's office to file charges on this gentleman," Singletary said.

Beaumont police and administrators worked together for multiple days to find out if these statements were true according to chief Singletary.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office and police agreed to file charges and arrested Guillory.

12News reached out to Kelly's principal Roger Bemis. He told 12News, "I'm so thankful for the beaumont police department for their cooperation and response in this whole situation. Campus security is always a concern of ours and we have various processes in place for visitors to check in."

He didn't go into detail about the current policy for visitors or if they'll make changes to it.

Chief Singletary says this situation should serve as lesson for people.

"Let the parents and students know that this is not going to be tolerated, this is not funny. Whether he was serious or not, he violated the law and put a lot of people in peril," Singletary said.

Guillory right now is in the Jefferson County Jail for making a terroristic threat and his bond is set at $25,000.