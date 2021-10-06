Texas man sentenced to 87 months in federal prison after facilitating violent attack on former gang member

The Aryan Circle is a violent, race and prison-based gang with hundreds of members operating in and outside of state and federal prisons throughout the country.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 38-year-old Texas man was sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison for his role in facilitating a violent gang-related attack.

Michael Martin, also known as Aryan Prodigy from Sante Fe, was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison after he plead guilty on March 4, 2021, to committing assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release.

The Aryan Circle is a violent, race and prison-based gang with hundreds of members operating in and outside of state and federal prisons throughout the country, according to court documents.

Martin joined the AC in the early 2000s. At the time of the offense, Martin held the rank of an upper board member, meaning he was one of the five highest-ranking AC members in the country, according to the release.

Martin’s position allowed him to make decisions and direct the actions of other gang members regarding issues such as recruitment and admission, disciplinary actions, member removal, and which rival gangs to fight.

The AC uses threats, intimidation, and acts of violence, including murder and assault, to enforce gang rules and promote discipline among members. Members are required to follow the orders of higher-ranking members without question.

According to court documents, Martin ordered an attack on a former AC member after learning that the victim wanted to leave the AC and join a different gang. It was a violation of gang rules to join a different organization.

Following Martin’s orders, two AC members violently beat the victim, including kicking him in the head while he was on the ground. The victim received medical care but suffered a long-term injury from the attack.

“The defendant’s violent actions demonstrate his commitment to a hateful and dangerous ideology,” Nicholas J. Ganjei, acting U.S attorney, said. “Today’s sentence shows that no gang is above the law.”

