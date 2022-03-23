Former Evadale Little League president accused of child molestation now facing 8 charges

Adam Isaacks faces five charges in Sabine County and three in Jasper County.

HEMPHILL, Texas — More charges are piling up for a former Evadale Little League president accused of being a child-molester.

Adam Isaacks, 38, made his first court appearance in Sabine County Wednesday morning in 273rd District Court.

Isaacks was arraigned on a total of five charges Wednesday before Judge James Payne in Hemphill.

Of the five Sabine County charges he was arraigned on Wednesday, two of them appeared to be new.

Bond on each of the five charges is set at $750,000 for a total of $3,750,000.

Isaacs is also facing three previous charges in Jasper County where his bond was set at $2,000,000

All of his bonds now total $5,750,000.

In Sabine County he is facing five charges of "continuous sexual abuse of a young child."

In Jasper County he is facing two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a charge of indecency with a child.

Based on the indictments it appears that there are at least seven victims so far.

Because a gag order was issued by a Jasper County judge officials have not been able to discuss much about the case other than to confirm charges and bond information.

In February, the Bernsen Law Firm in Beaumont announced that eight plaintiffs and their families have filed a lawsuit against Little League Baseball, Inc., Texas District 12 Little League and Evadale Little League in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Two mothers spoke with 12News previously claiming their sons were victims of Isaacks. Both boys are 11 years old.

Both mothers claimed that Isaack came to know their children through the Evadale Little League. They said they never expected the coach to be accused of this crime.

In early January of 2022, Isaacks' Silsbee home was searched by law enforcement. Bags of evidence were taken out of his home as part of the investigation.

The lawsuit filed by the Bernsen firm claims the plaintiffs are victims and survivors of childhood sexual assault, molestation and abuse at the hands of Isaacks.

"The abuse started when some minor Plaintiffs were just 7 and 8-years-old and continued for a period of years until the age of 11 and 12,” according to a news release from the firm.

The lawsuit says Isaacks chose his victims from his Evadale Little League baseball roster and "fully exploited the position of authority bestowed upon him" by the Little League Baseball institution.