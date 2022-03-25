Buna gas station clerk accused of stealing $53K from register over several months

Security video showed her pocketing money from the register according to a probable cause affidavit.

JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County convenience store clerk is accused of pocketing more than $53,000 from the register of a Buna gas station.

Sabrina Leanna Holmes, 37, of Buna, was arrested by Jasper County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers on March 23, 2022, on a warrant for a third-degree felony charge of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 according to a probable cause affidavit.

Holmes had been working as a clerk at the Valero Convenience Store on Highway 96 in Buna since August 2021 and was fired on March 9, 2022, after admitting to her employer that she had been stealing from the store according to the affidavit.

The store manager noticed on March 9 that the store’s inventory was off and, when they investigated, found a large amount of refunds and voided sales the affidavit said.

After checking security camera footage for dates that matched the refunds and voids the manager said they noticed Holmes was only ringing up $.01 when checking out customers.

They observed her taking customer’s money and making change and then pocketing the receipts according to the affidavit.

The manager told deputies that Holmes would later tally up the receipts and take cash from the register.

She also scanned other items such as phone chargers and vapes and would steal money worth the total of those items according to deputies.

After the theft was discovered and Holmes was confronted by the manager, she admitted to them that she had been stealing and was fired.

The investigation revealed that, in the roughly eight months of her employment, Holmes had stolen $53,657.38 from the store.

She is being held in the Jasper County jail where her bail has been set at $10,000 according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

