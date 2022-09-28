Texas appeals court upholds child porn possession conviction of Beaumont man

He was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison in December 2021

BEAUMONT, Texas — The conviction of a Beaumont man who was found guilty in 2021 of ten counts of possession of child pornography has been upheld by a Texas court.

The Texas Ninth District Court of Appeals announced Wednesday that it had upheld the conviction of Brian Clayton Davison.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: the above video first aired in December 2021)

Davison was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison and 10 years on probation in December 2021 by a Jefferson County jury

He stood trial in Criminal District Court before Judge John Stevens Jr.

Davison could have gotten a two to 10 year sentence and a $10,000 fine on each of the ten counts.

In the appeal of his conviction Davison claimed the trial court "erred by allowing the state to reopen testimony after he objected to the charge" and claimed "his conviction on all ten identical indictments in one consolidated trial violated double jeopardy and due process."

The court upheld the conviction and released its finding on Wednesday.

Davison was arrested after a search warrant was executed by the Texas Office of Attorney General’s Child Exploitation unit in June of 2018.

The warrant was the result of an undercover investigation into the sharing and trading of child porn using BitTorrent peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

Child pornography images, which included children between the ages of 7 and 9-years-old, were found on a Dell desktop computer seized during the investigation, according to investigators.

